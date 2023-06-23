Cornerstone Center for the Arts has been selected to be an Arts Partner for the Indiana Educator Fellowship for Creative Teachers. Cornerstone is one of 20 education fellowships awarded across the state for a new program of the Indiana Arts Commission and the Indiana Department of Education. The Star Press reports Cornerstone
will provide expertise in the art form and connections to qualified teaching artists.
Cornerstone Center For The Arts Selected As Arts Partner
Cornerstone Center for the Arts has been selected to be an Arts Partner for the Indiana Educator Fellowship for Creative Teachers. Cornerstone is one of 20 education fellowships awarded across the state for a new program of the Indiana Arts Commission and the Indiana Department of Education. The Star Press reports Cornerstone