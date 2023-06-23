Cornerstone Center For The Arts Selected As Arts Partner

Cornerstone Center for the Arts has been selected to be an Arts Partner for the Indiana Educator Fellowship for Creative Teachers. Cornerstone is one of 20 education fellowships awarded across the state for a new program of the Indiana Arts Commission and the Indiana Department of Education. The Star Press reports Cornerstone
will provide expertise in the art form and connections to qualified teaching artists.

Previous Post
Muncie Man’s Drug Case Transferred To Federal Court
Next Post
Teen Injured In Anderson Wreck

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom