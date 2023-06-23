Teen Injured In Anderson Wreck

— A 17-year-old Anderson boy was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis after a wreck Wednesday. The Herald Bulletin reports it happened on County Road 700 North near Frankton. The driver crossed over the center line, struck a utility
and was ejected. He was taken to the hospital with possible neck and back injuries.

Previous Post
Cornerstone Center For The Arts Selected As Arts Partner
Next Post
Muncie Woman Competing In National Fitness Competition

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom