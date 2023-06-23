— A 17-year-old Anderson boy was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis after a wreck Wednesday. The Herald Bulletin reports it happened on County Road 700 North near Frankton. The driver crossed over the center line, struck a utility
and was ejected. He was taken to the hospital with possible neck and back injuries.
Teen Injured In Anderson Wreck
— A 17-year-old Anderson boy was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis after a wreck Wednesday. The Herald Bulletin reports it happened on County Road 700 North near Frankton. The driver crossed over the center line, struck a utility