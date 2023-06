A Muncie man already jailed on unrelated charges has been accused of participating in an armed robbery last September. According to the Star Press, 23 year old Tanner Lee Little is charged with aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery. Police say Little and a co-defendant — Brock Anthony Watson, now 36 — on Sept. 8 robbed a man at the victim’s home in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.