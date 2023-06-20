Portland Mother Charged With OD’ing In Front Of Son

A Portland woman faces criminal charges after allegedly overdosing in Winchester in the presence of her child. The Star Press reports 32 year old Christina Deseray Reams faces neglect of a dependent and unlawful possession of a syringe counts.

On May 7th Reams had failed to return her juvenile son to his father as planned after a visit, and was found in a vehicle, slumped over the wheel. She was revived with Narcan.