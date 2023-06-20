New Funds are the Next Need for Muncie Central Stadium

Muncie stadium update – The new stadium at Muncie Central High School is on track, and at last week’s Board of Trustees meeting, Dr. K said they were talking about the next phase

The teams continue to use places inside the main school building until the upgrades are approved and constructed.

Want to prolong your life? Put some pep in your step. The research found that walking at an average pace was linked to a 20 percent reduction in the risk of mortality compared with walking at a slow pace while walking at a brisk or fast pace was associated with a risk reduction of 24 percent.

Project 50, Your Choice Your Voice. We saw a social media post recently from George Foley reminding of the effort to encourage 50% of people in Muncie to vote in the General Election. Watch for events for voter registration. Get a free t- shirt if you register to vote or take a pledge to vote.

6th District Congressman Greg Pence told me yesterday about a meeting he had last week about a program called Bread for the World

Garden Walk is this Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., from the Extension Master Gardeners of Delaware County Indiana. Tour 7 exceptional residential and community gardens – $5 tickets from any Master Gardener Member. DelCoMasterGardener.org.

The new Delaware County Fair Queen is Jocelyn Roberson. The recent Muncie Central High School grad told me on WMUN one of her important projects while in school

Vacation safety tips – Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner

In the UK police got a tip about a pair of guys who had stolen some cars. They got a warrant and went to the apartment the guys shared. While arresting the two men, the police also found a camera and decided to look at the photos. The last four taken showed the thieves proudly displaying the tools of their trade. They had both posed happily with car keys, screwdrivers, wrenches, and other tools for breaking into cars.