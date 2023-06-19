Fire Up DWNTWN Seeking Volunteers

Fire Up DWNTWN: A downtown Summer StreetFest happens in Muncie on August 5th, and organizers are looking for volunteers, some of whom will work directly with the pilots and the hot air balloons.
All volunteers will receive a special event T-shirt. Interested parties should contact vicki@downtownmuncie.org.

