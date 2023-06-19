Today, June 19, is Juneteenth – a Federal Holiday

Day off for some today – Today is a Federal Holiday: Juneteenth. The post office is closed and no delivery, most financial institutions are closed, too. Retail is open – so if you have the day off, shop away!

Highway dangers – Saturday afternoon, if you were stopped on I69, we know what happened: a fatal crash involving two semis closed it near the 250-mile marker for several hours. One rear ended the other stopped in traffic. One Michigan driver died, the other send to the hospital with minor injuries. Northbound lanes of Interstate 69 were closed, and traffic was re-routed into the northbound rest park while the crash was investigated, and the wreckage was removed.