Authorities are investigating a Richmond man’s death after his vehicle struck a tree east of New Castle on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Star Press, 68 year old David Warren was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, in the 3600 block of East Ind. 38. Authorities think he may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.
Investigation Into New Castle Crash Sunday
