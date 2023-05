A Muncie woman is on trial this week on charges stemming from her former boyfriend’s shooting death. According to the Star Press, 28 year old Morgan L. Bell is charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting death of 33 year old Robert Scott lll in a yard near the victim’s home in the 2200 block of West Ninth Street on Feb. 28, 2021.