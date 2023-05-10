Cameras Allowed, but Not This One

Cameras are allowed in courts now, but not this one – You won’t get to see accused child porn suspect Kegan Kline in the courtroom when he pleads guilty to all twenty-five charges. Judge Timothy Spahr of the Miami County Circuit court decided against allowing news media cameras inside for sentencing on May 18th. Indiana judges now have the option to allow news media to film inside of a courtroom, but under certain restrictions. Kline changed his plea to guilty on all charges of child porn possession and child solicitation, believed to be the man behind the fake social media cat phish profile called “anthony_shots”, which investigators say Kline used time and time again to lure young children into giving him sexual content.

This is National Tourism Week, and yesterday on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show, I asked Jeff Bryon from the Muncie Visitors Bureau for some stats

This Thursday and Friday, they invite all to visit their office for a free donut from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 421 South Walnut Street, downtown.

More than 35 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. This Saturday, May 13, is the 31st annual Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive when postal workers gather bags of food from homes on their delivery route. Just leave non-perishable items such as pasta, cereal, oatmeal, canola oil, peanut butter and canned goods. Please avoid glass containers.

Radio, helping catch someone with a warrant – Crimestoppers of Muncie asked for WLBC’s help finding a wanted man in connection with a level 1 felony warrant. Check their Facebook page for updated info. As of 7 a.m. today, no new word on the sought-man.

Senator Mike Braun announced that his office has closed over 10,000 constituent assistance cases since taking office in 2019 and has saved Hoosiers over $6.5 mission acting as a liaison between Hoosiers and federal agencies. Any Hoosier can reach out to the Office of Senator Braun to receive assistance with federal agencies.

WLBC News Bits:

Today is Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Tribute to Johnny Cash dinner show fundraiser set for June 17th at the Muncie Delaware County Senior Citizens Center – tickets 289-0844.

Today, a Muncie elder care facility is trying to honor one of their 98 year old residents. The trip to DC for an Honor Flight was not possible, so they are asking everyone in the community to be in the parking lot of Morrison Woods Health Care in Muncie today by 2:30 p.m., with signs, American flags, or any other way you would care to show thanks to this veteran, right in our backyard.

Representing in NYC – Being from Muncie, Indiana in New York City is different and exciting – but being there to show one of your dogs at the Westminster Dog Show – Hailey Perkins explains

Luka’s day was yesterday

Look for Hailey’s Facebook for pictures and more.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is scheduled to meet today in DC, and Greg Pence told me this week about the EPA and their budget

That from Monday’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

Rebecca Zirkle is the market director for Hive Mind Market in Marion, IN and the Summer Season begins on Saturday, May 27th and is open from 10-3pm every Saturday in the Marion Kohl’s parking lot. Local makers, bakers, artists and creatives are there EVERY SATURDAY until September 30th and many small businesses will be returning weekly, to grow their business! Any small business owners who would like to join HMM for one, or ALL summer events, we have a link for info on our Local News page now. https://hivemindmarket.square.site