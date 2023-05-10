Madison County Council has approved the transfer of $1.1 million to the county’s Rainy Day fund. According to the Herald Bulletin, Auditor Rick Gardner made the request Tuesday, and it was approved unanimously by the council.
Gardner said by the end of 2023 it’s anticipated the county will have a balance of $15 million in the general fund.
Madison County Council Fattens Rainy Day Fund
