Madison County Council Fattens Rainy Day Fund

Madison County Council has approved the transfer of $1.1 million to the county’s Rainy Day fund. According to the Herald Bulletin, Auditor Rick Gardner made the request Tuesday, and it was approved unanimously by the council.
Gardner said by the end of 2023 it’s anticipated the county will have a balance of $15 million in the general fund.

Previous Post
Woman On Trial In Former Boyfriend’s Death
Next Post
MGUSC Superintendent Steps Down To Join Anderson Community Schools

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom