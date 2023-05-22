Woman Accused Of Sending Drug-Tainted Letter To Inmate

An Elkhart woman is accused of mailing drugs to the New Castle Correctional Facility. According to the Star Press, 39 year old

Denay A. Tuggle, is charged with with trafficking with an inmate, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Investigators said a letter Tuggle sent to a NCCF prison inmate, in November 2020, purported to be legal correspondence from an attorney, and contained sheets of paper that had been laced with a synthetic cannabinoid.