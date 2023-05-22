‘Home Again IN Indiana’ Campaign

The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) in partnership with the Indiana Association of Realtors, is excited to announce the launch of their new “Home Again IN Indiana” campaign. MuncieJournal.com reports the campaign seeks to celebrate Hoosier pride by sharing the stories of those who were born and raised in Indiana and, after moving away, chose to return.

