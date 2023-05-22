The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) in partnership with the Indiana Association of Realtors, is excited to announce the launch of their new “Home Again IN Indiana” campaign. MuncieJournal.com reports the campaign seeks to celebrate Hoosier pride by sharing the stories of those who were born and raised in Indiana and, after moving away, chose to return.
‘Home Again IN Indiana’ Campaign
Previous Post
Taylor Baseball World Series Bound
Next Post
Woman Accused Of Sending Drug-Tainted Letter To Inmate