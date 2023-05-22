Taylor Baseball World Series Bound

They’re headed to Idaho for the NAIA Baseball World Series. Taylor baseball make the trip for the first time since 1969, May 26 and June 2.

WLBC News Bits:

New Muncie YMCA construction is expected to start at Muncie Central campus within weeks, according to the Star Press.

As announced Friday, Singer, actress, and author Jewel will be performing the national anthem at the Indy 500.

Want to seem more human to your employees and coworkers? Then dump the business jargon and speak like a regular human. According to a survey, here’s the most disliked business jargon in 2023. Blue sky thinking, Circle back, and Move the needle.

What started in 2009 as a $1,200 fundraiser has become a $29,000 one – that’s what was earned at the Kick Off Lunch for the Hearts and Hands United lunch event – distribution of school supplies set for late July.

Teacher Appreciation Week has passed, but educators can take advantage of this – Certain hotels on Walt Disney World property are offering a special discount for teachers this summer, according to the Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels website.

A Splash of Wine on Canvas, where attendees will learn the art of acrylic painting on a spinning canvas. Cornerstone Center for the Arts, Muncie, is holding the event from 6-9 p.m., Friday, June 16 in association with the Belgian Horse Winery of Middleton. To reserve a space contact www.cornerstonearts.org/a-splash-of-wine-on-canvas. Attendees must be at least 21 years or older.

The Ball State baseball team honored 10 seniors on Saturday, but lost the final game of the 2023 regular season. MAC Tournament starts on Wednesday, May 24. First pitch between Ball State and Central Michigan is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Kimmy Kimmel was not fired – it was a joke, but many major news outlets reported his termination.

2 THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW YESTERDAY – When studying photos taken at the deepest point in the ocean (36,000 feet), researchers discovered a plastic bag. The Pony Express was only in operation for a year and a half before the transcontinental telegraph made it obsolete.