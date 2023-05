A man was arrested in Anderson for a shooting that happened in Centralia, Illinois. Police say 18-year-old Shavonte Samuels was arrested on a warrant for two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. The arrest came after a shooting that took place in a park there. From the incident, two victims were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Samuels was identified as the suspect, tracked down, and taken into custody.