A 27-year-old man was killed early Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Madison County. WISHTV.com reports the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Scatterfield Road and Rainbow Boulevard in Anderson. Christopher Hiday was driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra southbound on Scatterfield Road when he struck a man walking onto the roadway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.