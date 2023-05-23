Local Women’s Group Needs Your Book(s) Donation This Week

Sheryl Swingley, on an impactful fundraiser

The American Association of University Women book sale starts Saturday, but this week they need you to donate books – go the Ball State Alumni Center near the football stadium

Right in the circle. A previous award winner Sarah Haisley

That from yesterday on the new WMUN Radio.

WLBC News Bit:

The World Health Organization that cutting back on salt could save millions of lives.

WLBC Afternoon News Anchor recently updated this story

Days are winding down – Last week, a special speaker at a Muncie Central High School event

Principal Chris Walker from last week’s Delaware County Today show.

Bob Walsh says he has hung up his silver dipper – selling Muncie Baskin Robbins after 31 years. He thanked his wife and kids, over 300 co-workers who have made it possible and started their careers as Teachers, Nurses, 2 doctors, District manager at Aldi, Dental, CPA, Model, Electrician, Fireman and more. From social media posts we believe that a local owner has taken over the business.

TB13 – Last Friday’s game was postponed to Saturday, and so was the Indy Indians baseball team’s plan to take a stand to “strike out bullying.” They honored Terry Badger III, a 13-year-old from Covington, Indiana who took his own life in March. In May, Gov. Holcomb signed the “TB3 Bill” into law. The bill requires schools to prioritize the safety of victims of bullying by reporting cases to the parents of the perpetrator and the victim and also allowing school transfers, depending on the severity of the case. Family and teammates will be back for another game on June 9 where there will be a moment of silence and his dad will still get to throw the first pitch of the game.

Here’s our Peter Killeen with some stories you may have missed recently…

Can anyone eat more than 293 donut holes? Find out as the Jack’s Donut’s World Donut Hole Eating Contest RETURNS to Downtown New Castle this Friday (on May 26)! Major League Eaters including Joey Chestnut and more will try to beat defending champ Jeffrey Esper – Chesnut did not attend last year’s event – in downtown New Castle. Presented by New Castle Main Street and Henry Community Health.