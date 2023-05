A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an Anderson man charged in connection with a van crash, nearly six years ago along the Muncie Bypass, that killed a 6-year-old girl. According to the Star Press, charges against 32-year-old Nathaniel Leon Jordan include neglect of a dependent resulting in death, following a crash in May 2017 on the Muncie Bypass where 6-year-old Taelyn Ann Marie Woodson was killed in a crash of her family’s van.