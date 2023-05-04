Free MPL Cards For BSU Students

Ball State University students can get a free Muncie Public Library card to access print and online materials, movies, magazines and more. MuncieJournal.com reports to get a library card, Ball State students should bring their BSU identification card to the front desk of any MPL branch. Staff will invite them to fill out a short application form, and then provide them with a card and keychain card within minutes.

