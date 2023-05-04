Local Teachers Receive Classroom Grants

Through the Robert P. Bell Education Grants Program, three local teachers were awarded grants totaling $1,693.29 from The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County in April. MuncieJournal.com reports grants were awarded to

Beth Buehler, Yorktown Elementary School, was awarded $552.27 for a project titled Chess for Everyone, Caleb Mills, Wes-Del Elementary School, was awarded $600 for a project titled Maymester Gaga Pit and Hannah Stevens, South View Elementary School, was awarded $541.02 for a project titled Publishing Squad.