Ex-Indiana schools chief Jennifer McCormick enters governor’s race. WTHR reports that McCormick is the only publicly active potential Democratic candidate for the 2024 race to replace Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Recounting the votes – With as close as the vote totals were for Anderson Mayor Primaries this week, we wondered – how to re-counts work? Ballotpedia says there are no automatic recounts in this Indiana, and there are 14 days after the election for requests – which must be paid for by the requester – usually the candidate, or party chair.

The Indiana State Fairgrounds announced Tuesday that the All IN Music & Arts Festival will be returning to the Fairgrounds September 9th and 10th.

BYOW – Bring your own wagon – the annual Delaware County Master Garners Association Spring Plant Sale is May 13 from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Community Building. Cash and checks accepted.

How much longer – When I spoke to State Rep Sue Errington this week on WMUN’s Delaware County Today radio show after a long Session, I asked her how much longer will you be doing this

I pressed, and asked again – how much longer

It’s like a Radio contest – but it’s City of Muncie on social media: For the month of May, if you see construction workers or public works employees out, orange barrels, paving equipment, or other signs of active work, post a picture with the hashtag #MuncieMomentum. Each post gets you an entry for a prize package valued at $100 or higher, to be drawn at the end of the month! It was not disclosed how the prize will be funded.

A 31 year old man from Nigeria has been sentenced to 3 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud for his role in stealing over $197,000 in unemployment insurance funds the provided by the 2020 Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

City View Groundbreaking Announced for May 17. Called a City-led effort to revitalize vacant lots and provide new housing stock, has been making steady progress since it was first announced in 2021. The groundbreaking will be held at 1500 E 8th street, one of the City View sites. Members of the press and public are invited to attend.