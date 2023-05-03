Man On Riding Mower Dies In Crash With Minivan

A Middletown man died in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning involving a riding mower and a minivan in Madison County. The Herald Bulletin reports the crash happened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of east Indiana 236.
A black 2013 Dodge Caravan driven eastbound by a 57-year-old woman struck Bradley Swigeart, 56, on a zero-turn riding mower that was also traveling along the road. Swigeart was pronounced dead at the scene.

