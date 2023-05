A Delaware Circuit Court jury deliberated for about 20 minutes on Wednesday before finding a Muncie man guilty of fleeing from a crash that left a local woman with a broken wrist. According to the Star Press, 44 year old Jose Alberto Gordillo-Cansigno was found guilty of driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. Gordillo-Cansigno was involved in a collision near Walnut Street and Eighth Street on March 27, 2021.