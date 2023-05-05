BSU in the NFL

Multiple Cards drafted into the NFL, and WLBC’s Mark Foerster talked to Voice of Ball State Mick Tidrow earlier this week on WMUN’s Power Hour sports talk show

Mark’s show is 4 – 5 p.m. weekdays.

It’s like On Patrol Live on Reelz – but it’s real, and happens all the time – ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan on a recent Muncie bust that started as a traffic stop

Hear that entire conversation on This Week in Delaware County airing first on Saturday’s from 9 – 10 a.m. on WMUN.

Word war begins – Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer released this statement yesterday, welcoming Jennifer McCormick to the race, saying he presumes that she, “…is seeking the Democrat nomination. And that she “…decided to continue her well-known streak of misleading Hoosiers.” Also saying that she believes that, “…teachers and administrators know what’s best for our children and that parents should have no say in what happens in our schools.” He continue “Hoosiers have rejected that position, and they will reject her too.”

Pothole patching – this week in Muncie

Mayor Dan Ridenour from yesterday’s Community Update on social media, He said all those and more were reported by the public on the city’s website.

In their own voices – here’s WLBC reporter Bret Busby

No money, no problem

The State Central Committee of the Indiana Democratic Party approved the Delegate Selection Plan for the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Indiana will have 76 total delegates, and 6 at-large alternates. 44 will be allocated via each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts for the event Aug 19 – Aug 22, 2024.

Dr. Joe hosts a weekly Radio show on the new WMUN called All Kinds of People, and this week’s guest was Chris Flook, who shared his early years in a home in what’s now Yorktown

You can replay that episode on WMUNmuncie.com, and hear a new guest this Monday from 9:30 – 10 a.m. on 92.5 FM 1340 AM and free streams.

Another crop of Cards – Commencement weekend at Ball State. About 3,000 will graduate tomorrow, and Pres. Mearns tested me in a recent WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show

10 a.m. main ceremony on the Quad.

Another ribbon cutting – today at Roo’s Holistic Pet Supplies in Muncie’s Lyndenbrook area, a ribbon cutting will happen with the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce – be there just before 5:15 p.m.

Pros and cons – I asked about the issue of mental health funding when State Rep Sue Errington was on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show this week – what was notable

Entire interview right at 9 a.m. Saturday on This Week in Delaware County on 92.5 FM 1340 and Alexa: Play WMUN.

Rialzo if tomorrow night – Meridian Health Services says save time and pre-register in advance – an email was sent yesterday. Unable to Attend? You can still support Meridian’s fundraising efforts by bidding on silent auction items or purchasing an exclusive vacation. You need not be present to win!