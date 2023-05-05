Smash Cancer Raises Record Amount

From Delta tennis coach Tim Cleland
The 11th annual SmashCancer match was a smashing success Thursday evening. On the courts, Delta earned a 5-0 varsity victory and a 14-2 JV victory over rival Yorktown.
But their mutual opponent was cancer. And through apparel sales, sponsor signage, concessions, chances for special Colts tickets, and donations, the annual match will set a record with more than $20,000 raised for local cancer beneficiaries. Final totals won’t be available immediately, but the previous record of $15,500 from a year ago was unquestionably smashed!
The online apparel store will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 7th if you want to make a last-minute order. You can find it at https://smashcancer2023.itemorder.com/shop/home/
Beneficiaries this year include:Delta senior Megan Hiday, who hit an honorary first serve prior to the match. She is 18 months into her journey with CIC DUX4 sarcoma, a rare cancer that has resulted in five surgeries and months of chemo and radiation.
Former Delta lunch lady and custodian Dawn Crawley, who also hit an honorary first serve. She is battling throat cancer.
Those in attendance at the match who are fighting or have fought against cancer received a flower from Granny’s Bloomers floral shop of Hartford City.
Many parents worked concessions, helped with server check-in, sold apparel, made the match programs, passed out programs, took photos, and sold chances for four on-the-field tickets to a Fall 2023 Colts home game.
Sixty six different girls — every girl for both teams who was healthy — got to play a match.
Here are the complete results:
Varsity Singles
2. Brylee Beckley (D) def. Shia Burns (Y) 6-4, 6-4
3. Autumn Subler (D) def. Elise Knights (Y) 8-4
4. Tru Swoboda (D) def. Dena Sanchez (Y) 8-0
5. Mackemzie Lipps (D) def. Ava Reed (Y) 8-7
2. Olivia Marshall / Stella Sieber (D) def. Kielyn Yarger / Ryleigh Mayse (Y) 8-2
4. Maddy Cooper / Audrey Anderson(D) lost to Eva Ward / Ava Reed (Y) 4-8
11. Noelle Longsworth / Jocelyn Moody (D) def. Zoe Halstead / Nicole Cole (Y) 8-1