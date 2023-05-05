Smash Cancer Raises Record Amount

From Delta tennis coach Tim Cleland

The 11th annual SmashCancer match was a smashing success Thursday evening. On the courts, Delta earned a 5-0 varsity victory and a 14-2 JV victory over rival Yorktown.

But their mutual opponent was cancer. And through apparel sales, sponsor signage, concessions, chances for special Colts tickets, and donations, the annual match will set a record with more than $20,000 raised for local cancer beneficiaries. Final totals won’t be available immediately, but the previous record of $15,500 from a year ago was unquestionably smashed!

The online apparel store will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 7th if you want to make a last-minute order. You can find it at https://smashcancer2023.itemorder.com/shop/home/

Beneficiaries this year include:Delta senior Megan Hiday, who hit an honorary first serve prior to the match. She is 18 months into her journey with CIC DUX4 sarcoma, a rare cancer that has resulted in five surgeries and months of chemo and radiation.

Former Delta lunch lady and custodian Dawn Crawley, who also hit an honorary first serve. She is battling throat cancer.

Dawn Crawley walks out to hit her honorary first serve. (Photo by Eleni Bow) Dawn Crawley walks out to hit her honorary first serve. (Photo by Eleni Bow) And Yorktown mother Candace Ford. Her friend Beth Parris, a breast cancer survivor, hit a serve in her honor. Ford is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Additional beneficiaries are the Cancer Center at IU Health Ball and the Little Red Door Cancer Services of East Central Indiana.

Those in attendance at the match who are fighting or have fought against cancer received a flower from Granny’s Bloomers floral shop of Hartford City.

Many parents worked concessions, helped with server check-in, sold apparel, made the match programs, passed out programs, took photos, and sold chances for four on-the-field tickets to a Fall 2023 Colts home game.

Sixty six different girls — every girl for both teams who was healthy — got to play a match.

Here are the complete results:

Varsity Singles

1. Gabby Knight (D) def. Jillian Darby (Y) 6-2, 6-2

2. Brylee Beckley (D) def. Shia Burns (Y) 6-4, 6-4

2. Iva Witter (D) def. Emma Hansard (Y) 6-0, 6-1

Varsity Doubles

1. Janet Wegener/Katie Manor (D) def. Jenna Tuck/Rylee Webb (Y) 6-0, 6-1

2. Kelsey Vest/Rowan Hinds (D) def. Bailey Robertson/Sara Garcia (Y) 6-0, 6-2

JV Singles

1. Elizabeth Bamidele (D) def. Alexandra Stone (Y) 8-2

2. Caitlyn Kirby (D) def. Elizabeth Creviston (Y) 8-3

3. Autumn Subler (D) def. Elise Knights (Y) 8-4

4. Tru Swoboda (D) def. Dena Sanchez (Y) 8-0

5. Mackemzie Lipps (D) def. Ava Reed (Y) 8-7

JV Doubles

1. Rylen Jones / Emily Hayes (D) def. Taylor Meyer/Pip Stinson (Y) 8-4

2. Olivia Marshall / Stella Sieber (D) def. Kielyn Yarger / Ryleigh Mayse (Y) 8-2

3. Grace Flowers / Carmen Maxwell (D) def. Avery Clark / Sofia Parrado del Amo (Y) 8-2

4. Maddy Cooper / Audrey Anderson(D) lost to Eva Ward / Ava Reed (Y) 4-8

5. Anna Marcum /Marley Dowling (D) def. Elise Knights / Donaji Valdes Sanchez (Y) 8-1

6. Ella Marcum / Sam Diaz (D) def. Addison DeWitt / Kaylee Anderson (Y) 8-3

7. Avery Barnes / Sammi Raleigh (D) def. Emma Day / Kaylee Gommel (Y) 8-1

8. Elizabeth Davis/ Hannah Swanson (D) def. Samantha Rowe / Preslie Tuck (Y) 8-2

9. Anna Marcum / Maidison Sanchez (D) def. Adrianna Chappell / Isabella McKay (Y) 9-0

10. Ava McCully / Azri Richey (D) lost to Kynnedi Writtenhouse / Rhen Martin (Y) 6-8

11. Noelle Longsworth / Jocelyn Moody (D) def. Zoe Halstead / Nicole Cole (Y) 8-1