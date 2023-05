Minnetrista’s outdoor season of Farmers Market begins on May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. MuncieJournal.com reports with a wide range of fresh produce, baked goods, plants, meats, artisan goods, and more, you’re sure to find something delicious to eat or take home with you. The outdoor season of Farmers Market at Minnetrista runs every Saturday, from May through October, from 9 a.m. to noon. Free parking is available in the Center Building lot and the gravel lot at the Nature Area.