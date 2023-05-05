County Prosecutor Says Man’s Sentence Should Be Served Behind Bars

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a new judge to determine whether a Muncie man’s sentence for being a habitual offender must be served in prison. According to the Star Press, 42-year-old Joshua Lee Ireland was sentenced to nine years on electronic home detention, followed by three years on probation.
Hoffman filed a motion maintaining that under state law, the habitual offender sentence must be served in prison, not at home.

Previous Post
Farmers Market Season Begins Saturday At Minnetrista
Next Post
Muncie Crash Leads To Charges Against Alleged Driver

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom