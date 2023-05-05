County Prosecutor Says Man’s Sentence Should Be Served Behind Bars

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to appoint a new judge to determine whether a Muncie man’s sentence for being a habitual offender must be served in prison. According to the Star Press, 42-year-old Joshua Lee Ireland was sentenced to nine years on electronic home detention, followed by three years on probation.

Hoffman filed a motion maintaining that under state law, the habitual offender sentence must be served in prison, not at home.