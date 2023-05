A crash last week on Muncie’s northeast side has resulted in a local man facing drug-dealing and firearm charges, among others. The Star Press reports 33 year old Amareon Jalen Davis was with dealing in a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, driving while intoxicated, and other charges. Police say he crashed a vehicle and left the scene, and was found later by police in a nearby wooded area.