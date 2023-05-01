Smash Cancer Tennis Match: Link For Merchandise Here

Tennis kids helping again – The 11th annual Smash Cancer Girls Tennis Match between Delta & Yorktown is tomorrow (May 2, 2023) at Delta! GRAB YOUR GEAR NOW at a link we’ve posted on our Local News page this morning. https://smashcancer2023.itemorder.com/shop/home/

Debt ceiling negotiation between President Biden and Republicans – what does Congresswoman Victoria Spartz think…. That from Friday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show. Podcast all segments on WMUMmuncie.com. In a release, Rep. Spartz reluctantly voted ‘yes’ casting the deciding vote to move the conversation forward, but will not support a final version without real solutions to move the needle this session.

WLBC News Bit:

Ball State University defensive back Nic Jones has been selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, as the 250th overall pick – the final pick by the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. His draft selection is the first by a Cardinals player since offensive guard Danny Pinter was chosen in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

Today is May Day – Wikipedia says it’s a European festival of ancient origins marking the beginning of summer, usually celebrated on 1 May, around halfway between the spring equinox and summer solstice.

5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz is concerned about healthcare costs in here state…. Hear that entire interview on WMUNmuncie.com from Friday’s live appearance on Delaware County Today.

WLBC News Bits:

Winchester Community “The Force” will be marching in the 500 Festival Parade.

Captain America visited patients at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital on Friday, which was National Superhero Day.

Purse Auction on May 19, 2023. Drop off gently used purses at the Muncie Murpah Shrine Club prior to May 19th. (3671 N. Shrine Drive Muncie, IN 47303) or call Tami Tighe @ 765-209-2016 to make other arrangements. Same night is also their Friday – Steak Night Dinner.

It’s May 1st, which means one thing: You are likely going to see a lot of pictures of Justin Timberlake. USA Today published an expose’ explaining it originates from the music video for Timberlake’s former group, NSYNC, called “It’s Gonna Be Me.” Timberlake’s singing is notable here because of the way he pronounces “me” in the song, which sounds like “May.” Thanks for explaining, USA Today.

Weekend construction zone tragedy – A 5 car crash killed one Saturday night at about 8 p.m. It was on I-465 northbound near the 38.9 mile marker. ISP says it looks like the driver of a car was coming up on a construction area, hit a crash attenuator, bounced back into the right three lanes collecting four other vehicles in the wreckage – that driver was the one killed.

$20 million – Taylor University has received the largest gift in its 177-year history. WOW says the anonymous gift that will allow the school to extend its reach to even more students..

WLBC News Bits:

Study: Indiana is the fifth state most interested in real estate investment. TNRealEstate, examined the 50 states based on a review of over 50 online search terms frequently used by people seeking to invest in real estate.

California approves banning diesel truck sales by 2036 – Fox News had that over the weekend.