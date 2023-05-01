Plans For Muncie Crisis Center

The former Workman’s Bar, at 8th and Hoyt, has sat empty for years. Now, the Thomas Park Avondale neighborhood is about to be beautified with a renovated facility. MuncieJournal.com reports the City of Muncie, IU Health, City Council, and many other community partners have been collaborating since 2021 to design a solution to mental health and substance abuse needs. The result is the Muncie Crisis Center, a 24-hour facility that will provide a safe place for people to go when they are experiencing severe needs

Previous Post
Smash Cancer Tennis Match: Link For Merchandise Here
Next Post
‘Rainbow Garden’ Lights At Canan Commons

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom