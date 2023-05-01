Plans For Muncie Crisis Center

The former Workman’s Bar, at 8th and Hoyt, has sat empty for years. Now, the Thomas Park Avondale neighborhood is about to be beautified with a renovated facility. MuncieJournal.com reports the City of Muncie, IU Health, City Council, and many other community partners have been collaborating since 2021 to design a solution to mental health and substance abuse needs. The result is the Muncie Crisis Center, a 24-hour facility that will provide a safe place for people to go when they are experiencing severe needs