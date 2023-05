Community Enhancement Projects (CEP) and the City of Muncie are pleased to announce a public lighting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the “Rainbow Garden” lights at Canan Commons in Downtown Muncie. The ceremony will take place as part of May’s First Thursday celebration on May 4, 2023 at 8 PM at 500 S. Walnut. MuncieJournal.com reports the “Rainbow Garden” is a light installation designed for its aesthetics and to provide pathway lighting at the Commons.