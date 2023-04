An Elwood woman who is a former candidate for a seat on the Madison County Council has been arrested on eight felony charges. The Herald Bulletin reports 25 year old Megan Stoner is accused of scamming people by listing false rental properties on Facebook. She faces charges of corrupt business influence, four counts of fraud, and four counts of theft, according to court documents. Six of the counts are felonies. Bond was set at $25,000.