Woman, Newborn Die In Muncie Area Crash

A woman and a newborn are dead after two-vehicle crash on Ind. 32 east of Muncie Thursday evening. Authorities say it happened when one car was hit by another from behind near Truitt Road east of Muncie. Aa Delaware County woman who was six months pregnant was driving the car that was hit. 32 year old Brittany Wilson died enroute to the hospital.

Emergency personnel were able to deliver the baby, but the infant died at the hospital, say police.