Similar threat made – same outcome – ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan wrote on Twitter that the Alexandria Monroe High School threat received yesterday was similar to the one made on April 17. It was 11:45 a.m. yesterday when law enforcement responded, and by 12:30 p.m., ambulances were leaving the site with no lights flashing. By 1 p.m., the all-clear was given by the Sheriff there – false alarm. The all clear / false alarm report came from Sheriff John Beeman near 1 p.m. yesterday. Three weeks to the day of a similar threat, law enforcement swarmed on the Alexandria Monroe High School. No threat was found.

WLBC News Bits:

Nearly one in four women say they wish their man had better table manners.

Wacky but true: A man in the UK a was apprehended for robbing a bank after he dropped his resume on the floor as he left.

On May 4, 2023, the Delaware County Emergency Medical Services suddenly lost a longtime paramedic. 17 year veteran Lt. Kurt Mathews was found unresponsive in his bunk. A memorial has been set up at his EMS Station #2 in Yorktown. Anyone wishing to visit or leave flowers, please do not block the ambulance bays or the Yorktown Fire Department Drive next door.

WLBC News Bits:

In 2018 the town of Elgin, Illinois, ended a 45-year ban on ice cream trucks.

A man in Germany who wanted to save on funeral costs tied his dead mother’s coffin on to his roof rack and drove her to the cemetery himself. Police pulled over the man as he drove down the highway.