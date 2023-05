This Saturday, May 13, is the 31st annual Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive in Muncie and across the country, when postal workers gather bags of food from homes on their delivery route. Postal patrons are encouraged to leave non-perishable items such as pasta, cereal, oatmeal, canola oil, peanut butter and canned goods, including beans, fruit, vegetables, soup, tuna in water, meat and sauce. Please avoid glass containers.