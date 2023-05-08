Investigation Into Pendleton Shooting Death

The Pendleton Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death at a home over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home in the 5700 block of South State Road 67 on reports of a person shot. Police found 26-year-old Jared Wininger and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators are asking the public to check their cameras if they live along State Road 67 between I-69 and County Road 600.