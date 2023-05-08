Police have cleared Alexandria school buildings and a phoned-in threat of an active shooter was determined to be a false alarm. No injuries were reported.
Alexandria police confirmed that multiple agencies responded to a call for an active shooter at the Alexandria junior/senior high school at about 11:45 a.m. Monday.
All Clear Given In Alexandria School Buildings Following Threat
Police have cleared Alexandria school buildings and a phoned-in threat of an active shooter was determined to be a false alarm. No injuries were reported.