All Clear Given In Alexandria School Buildings Following Threat

Police have cleared Alexandria school buildings and a phoned-in threat of an active shooter was determined to be a false alarm. No injuries were reported.
Alexandria police confirmed that multiple agencies responded to a call for an active shooter at the Alexandria junior/senior high school at about 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Portland Woman Wants To Withdraw Guilty Plea In Case Of Infant Son's Death
Investigation Into Pendleton Shooting Death

