An investigation into exam cheating inside the Muncie Fire Department has resulted in punishment against at least nine EMTs and could end the career of a longtime Muncie firefighter. According to WTHR, a report on the incident states MFD Capt. Troy Dulaney coordinated a “cheating scheme” in which he sent a group text to all eight students in the January 2023 basic EMT certification course offered at the MFD training center.