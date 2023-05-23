Madison County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a 27-year-old man was hit and killed by a car Monday morning in Anderson. The crash happened near the intersection of Scatterfield Road and Rainbow Boulevard around 5:15 a.m.
Investigators determined a man from Alexandria was driving southbound on Scatterfield Road when a pedestrian, only identified as a 27-year-old man, walked into the roadway and was hit.
Man Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Anderson
