MCS Teachers Honored

Muncie Community Schools has named the 2022-23 Teachers of the Year at each of its schools. All award recipients were presented with commemorative plaques by their building principals and now become eligible for the overall district Teacher of the Year award, which will be presented at the start of the 2023-24 school year. See the entire list below.
“We have some unbelievably dedicated teachers at Muncie Community Schools we’re grateful for all of them,” MCS Director of Public Education and CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski said. “The ones selected here are the best of the best, and we couldn’t be happier to let everyone know how valuable they are in educating our future leaders.”
The recipients were all nominated by their teaching peers and chosen from a group of finalists based on four categories: student success, student engagement, professional growth and colleague feedback. Each “Teacher of the Year” will receive an additional $1,000 in salary. Additionally, administrators will select two district Teachers of the Year – one for primary level and one for secondary level – and they will each receive an additional $2,000 in salary.
In addition to a Teacher of the Year, each school also named a Rising Star, Support Person of the Year and a Partner in Education. Here is the complete list of awards:
Longfellow Elementary:
Teacher of the Year – Donna Cunningham
Rising Star – Emily Wolford
Support Person of the Year – Karla Mallory
Partner in Education – Union Missionary Baptist Church
Grissom Elementary:
Teacher of the Year – Melinda Sheffield
Rising Star – Cole Haro
Support Person of the Year – Kim Brown
Partner in Education – SSC Services
North View Elementary:
Teacher of the Year – Andrew Hacker
Rising Star – Amanda Miller
Support Person of the Year – Judy Mullis
Partner in Education – Shawna Waters (Second Harvest)
South View Elementary:
Teacher of the Year – Haley Maupin
Rising Star – Madison Hilbish
Support Person of the Year – Dailynn Shelton
Partner in Education – Dr. Kathryn Fletcher
West View Elementary:
Teacher of the Year – Angela Bryan
Rising Star – Molly Whitesell
Support Person of the Year – Tracey Williams
Partner in Education – Samara Newnam
East Washington Academy:
Teacher of the Year – Courtney Miles
Rising Star – Savannah Oliphant
Support Person of the Year – Brittany Wallace
Partner in Education – Jane Poole
Northside Middle School:
Teacher of the Year – Tiffany Turner
Rising Star – Allison Harris
Support Person of the Year – Tiffany Moore
Partner in Education – Glad Tidings Church
Southside Middle School:
Teacher of the Year – Jensen Matchett
Rising Star – Jaelyn Hence
Support Person of the Year – Alexis Haynes
Partner in Education – Ivy Tech Enrollment Services and Office of Diversity, Equity and Belonging
Muncie Central High School:
Teacher of the Year – Allen Kidd
Rising Star – Matt Miller and Hannah Souronis
Support Person of the Year – Mike Mueller
Partner in Education – SSC Services
Muncie Area Career Center/Youth Opp. Center:
Teacher of the Year – Chris Horner
Rising Star – Mark Sherfick
Support Person of the Year – Roger Craft
Partner in Education – Auxilio
Lucas Letsinger from Noblesville, Indiana played ball at Hamilton Heights High School, and Ball State Baseball Head Coach Rich Maloney announced the addition of Lucas to the 2023 recruiting class. Other talent from Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin join the team.
The IU Health Foundation approved a multi-year pledge of $5 million from its ECR Community Health Fund to go towards the $31 million campaign, for the new facility to be built on the grounds of Muncie Central High School. The public phase of the campaign, led by Tara Smalstig and Chris Cook, is going on now and seeking help from the community to wrap up the fundraising efforts. If you’re interested in learning more about the campaign or making an investment contact Kristen McConnell (kmcconnell@muncieymca.org) at muncieymca.org
Cornfed Roller Derby has a game this Saturday (May 27th) doors open at 5 p.m. with a 6 p.m. start time at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Memorial building, and they’re hosting a two-day tournament with seven visiting teams on June 17-18. This season partnering with the Muncie Animal Care and Services.
In early June, Wheeling Avenue in Muncie will close for a Muncie Sanitary District project. From a social media post, we saw that a meeting happened this week to help plan for the restrictions that will impact many along that busy stretch – including the restaurant Amazing Joe’s. MSD Adninistrator John Barlow told me last week that his staff is working hard to minimize the impact to all, while completely this required IDEM project of sewer separation.
Ford Reverses Course, Will Keep AM Radio In Its Vehicles. Following pressure from lawmakers and an uproar from the radio industry, they will now keep AM radio in its new vehicles. Ford CEO Jim Farley wrote in social media postings Tuesday. “For any owners of Ford EVs without AM broadcast capability, we’ll offer a software update.”
Touch-A-Truck event will be hosted from 1:30 to 1:30 on June 9 at High Street Square, across from City Hall. The event was especially popular with families, as elementary and middle school children got an opportunity to interact with paving equipment, fire engines, dump trucks, and other specialized equipment. If the weather is poor, the event will be rescheduled for the 16th.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 23, 2023
From the office of Mayor Ridenour:
After reviewing results from the Department of Homeland Security and the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, the City of Muncie and the Muncie Fire Department have not been implicated in the investigation of potential cheating on the National Registry EMT exam. One firefighter has clearly been implicated in offering to facilitate EMT trainees in violating ethical test taking standards.
I, Mayor Dan Ridenour, have conferred with the Fire Chief and concur wholeheartedly that this behavior is completely unacceptable. We are pursuing disciplinary action, up to and including termination. Maintaining the integrity of our Fire Department and EMT program is paramount to the safety of our citizens, and my administration will not tolerate corrupt or dishonest conduct.