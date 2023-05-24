MCS Teachers Honored

Muncie Community Schools has named the 2022-23 Teachers of the Year at each of its schools. All award recipients were presented with commemorative plaques by their building principals and now become eligible for the overall district Teacher of the Year award, which will be presented at the start of the 2023-24 school year. See the entire list below.

“We have some unbelievably dedicated teachers at Muncie Community Schools we’re grateful for all of them,” MCS Director of Public Education and CEO Lee Ann Kwiatkowski said. “The ones selected here are the best of the best, and we couldn’t be happier to let everyone know how valuable they are in educating our future leaders.”

The recipients were all nominated by their teaching peers and chosen from a group of finalists based on four categories: student success, student engagement, professional growth and colleague feedback. Each “Teacher of the Year” will receive an additional $1,000 in salary. Additionally, administrators will select two district Teachers of the Year – one for primary level and one for secondary level – and they will each receive an additional $2,000 in salary.

In addition to a Teacher of the Year, each school also named a Rising Star, Support Person of the Year and a Partner in Education. Here is the complete list of awards:

Longfellow Elementary:

Teacher of the Year – Donna Cunningham

Rising Star – Emily Wolford

Support Person of the Year – Karla Mallory

Partner in Education – Union Missionary Baptist Church

Grissom Elementary:

Teacher of the Year – Melinda Sheffield

Rising Star – Cole Haro

Support Person of the Year – Kim Brown

Partner in Education – SSC Services

North View Elementary:

Teacher of the Year – Andrew Hacker

Rising Star – Amanda Miller

Support Person of the Year – Judy Mullis

Partner in Education – Shawna Waters (Second Harvest)

South View Elementary:

Teacher of the Year – Haley Maupin

Rising Star – Madison Hilbish

Support Person of the Year – Dailynn Shelton

Partner in Education – Dr. Kathryn Fletcher

West View Elementary:

Teacher of the Year – Angela Bryan

Rising Star – Molly Whitesell

Support Person of the Year – Tracey Williams

Partner in Education – Samara Newnam

East Washington Academy:

Teacher of the Year – Courtney Miles

Rising Star – Savannah Oliphant

Support Person of the Year – Brittany Wallace

Partner in Education – Jane Poole

Northside Middle School:

Teacher of the Year – Tiffany Turner

Rising Star – Allison Harris

Support Person of the Year – Tiffany Moore

Partner in Education – Glad Tidings Church

Southside Middle School:

Teacher of the Year – Jensen Matchett

Rising Star – Jaelyn Hence

Support Person of the Year – Alexis Haynes

Partner in Education – Ivy Tech Enrollment Services and Office of Diversity, Equity and Belonging

Muncie Central High School:

Teacher of the Year – Allen Kidd

Rising Star – Matt Miller and Hannah Souronis

Support Person of the Year – Mike Mueller

Partner in Education – SSC Services

Muncie Area Career Center/Youth Opp. Center:

Teacher of the Year – Chris Horner

Rising Star – Mark Sherfick

Support Person of the Year – Roger Craft

Partner in Education – Auxilio

Lucas Letsinger from Noblesville, Indiana played ball at Hamilton Heights High School, and Ball State Baseball Head Coach Rich Maloney announced the addition of Lucas to the 2023 recruiting class. Other talent from Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin join the team.

The IU Health Foundation approved a multi-year pledge of $5 million from its ECR Community Health Fund to go towards the $31 million campaign, for the new facility to be built on the grounds of Muncie Central High School. The public phase of the campaign, led by Tara Smalstig and Chris Cook, is going on now and seeking help from the community to wrap up the fundraising efforts. If you’re interested in learning more about the campaign or making an investment contact Kristen McConnell (kmcconnell@muncieymca.org) at muncieymca.org

Cornfed Roller Derby has a game this Saturday (May 27th) doors open at 5 p.m. with a 6 p.m. start time at the Delaware County Fairgrounds Memorial building, and they’re hosting a two-day tournament with seven visiting teams on June 17-18. This season partnering with the Muncie Animal Care and Services.

In early June, Wheeling Avenue in Muncie will close for a Muncie Sanitary District project. From a social media post, we saw that a meeting happened this week to help plan for the restrictions that will impact many along that busy stretch – including the restaurant Amazing Joe’s. MSD Adninistrator John Barlow told me last week that his staff is working hard to minimize the impact to all, while completely this required IDEM project of sewer separation.

Ford Reverses Course, Will Keep AM Radio In Its Vehicles. Following pressure from lawmakers and an uproar from the radio industry, they will now keep AM radio in its new vehicles. Ford CEO Jim Farley wrote in social media postings Tuesday. “For any owners of Ford EVs without AM broadcast capability, we’ll offer a software update.”

Touch-A-Truck event will be hosted from 1:30 to 1:30 on June 9 at High Street Square, across from City Hall. The event was especially popular with families, as elementary and middle school children got an opportunity to interact with paving equipment, fire engines, dump trucks, and other specialized equipment. If the weather is poor, the event will be rescheduled for the 16th.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 23, 2023

From the office of Mayor Ridenour:

After reviewing results from the Department of Homeland Security and the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians, the City of Muncie and the Muncie Fire Department have not been implicated in the investigation of potential cheating on the National Registry EMT exam. One firefighter has clearly been implicated in offering to facilitate EMT trainees in violating ethical test taking standards.

I, Mayor Dan Ridenour, have conferred with the Fire Chief and concur wholeheartedly that this behavior is completely unacceptable. We are pursuing disciplinary action, up to and including termination. Maintaining the integrity of our Fire Department and EMT program is paramount to the safety of our citizens, and my administration will not tolerate corrupt or dishonest conduct.