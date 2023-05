After the first round of the NAIA Baseball World Series on 5/26/23, Taylor University wins and advances – 6:05 p.m. ET today (Saturday) they face Georgia Gwinnett. Indiana Wesleyan lost their first game, so they play in the losers’ bracket today at 2:35 p.m. ET. Follow the bracket, scores, live stats, and even video play by play (charges apply for the broadcasts – info after you click the link).