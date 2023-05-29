Today is Memorial Day, and we have your Local Radio News

Saluting those that made the ultimate sacrifice – Today, in Muncie for Memorial Day

Mayor Ridenour from a social media post last week.

Memorial Day is a federally acknowledged holiday, meaning that all government run businesses, including the post offices, will be closed in observance of it. No mail delivery, and most financial institutions are closed, too.

For the 75th race, and 18 year old wins. Jake Trainer won the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway.

The Ball State baseball: History repeats itself, as the Cardinals win the MAC Tournament 17 years to the date of the last MAC Tournament. The Cardinals find out at noon today who they get during the NCAA Baseball Selection Show on ESPN2.

Kids events being planned for Yorktown – at civic green, and Morrows Meadow

Chase Bruton, Town Manager says watch their social media for updates to the schedule as it comes together.

Muncie Crime Stoppers wrote on social media last week that they are proud to be a recipient of a $4,000 grant from The Arbys Foundation that will help fund the Heroes and Helpers Back to School Event in July. This event will give 80 children a gift card to get school supplies and/or clothes for the coming school year. July 15 at Muncie Target store.

From her perspective – Memorial Day 2023 – thoughts from 5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz

The No. 19 Taylor (42-15) baseball team shocked the World Series fan base with a 23-7 win over second-seeded No. 3 Georgia Gwinnett (50-7), and next get the three-seed, No. 6 Westmont (44-8), Monday evening, May 29, at 6:05 pm ET.

WLBC news bits:

Indiana’s #9: states at the highest risk of cyber-attacks, Nevada is #1, according to WindowsReport.com.

In honor of Memorial Day, Governor Eric Holcomb is asking that flags across the state be flown at half-staff Monday.

Virtual Early Riser – “Facilitating Unbiased Conversations” – Thurs, June 1st from 8 – 9:30 a.m. with Megan Fuciarelli. In this session, discussions of the foundational pieces of restorative conversations and impact of having nonjudgmental conversations. Free for Shaffer Leadership Academy Members, $25 non-members, $15 non-profits.

Muncie’s Tuhey Park Pool opened as hoped for the season Saturday, after a last minute water test passed. The YMCA is operating the whole operation this summer, under an agreement with the City. There are changes to admission policies – check the Facebook for Tuhey for the rules.

Sam Barclay is the Major League Eating MC, and spoke to me before the donuts Friday, speaking about Joy Chestnut

and Joey lost, eating 310 Jacks Donut holes. The new record is 344 in 8 minutes, with the title being held on to by Jeffrey Esper.

The Indianapolis Zoo is switching over to its summer hours – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Sunday. And, they no longer accept cash. Get tickets online at indianapoliszoo.com.