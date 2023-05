A 73-year-old man who told police he belongs to a “rescue group” whose purpose it is to prevent the opening of abortion clinics is facing federal charges of trying to destroy a proposed women’s reproductive health clinic in Danville early Saturday morning. The Herald Bulletin reports Philip J. Buyno of Prophetstown was arrested by Danville police after they responded to a 4:30 a.m. alarm at a former eye clinic at 600 N. Logan Ave.