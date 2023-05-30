Muncie Teen Cops Plea In Shooting Case

A Muncie teenager has struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from an August 2022 shooting.
According to the Star Press, 16 year old Jamari I. Thomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury Thomas was 15 on Aug. 13, 2022, when he allegedly shot a 16-year-old at a home in the 500 block of North Wolfe Street.

High Levels Of CO Found In Home Where Three People Found Dead
Steep Rate Hike Request From Indiana American Water

