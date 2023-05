Indiana American Water Co. is asking the state for a rate increase that would boost its revenues in three steps by 31% starting in January next year. The Star Press reports if the company’s proposed water rates are approved as requested, the utility said, the base rate water bill for a typical residential customer using 4,000 gallons per month in Muncie would increase by about $14.47, or approximately 48 cents per day, when fully implemented in 2025.