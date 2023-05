Authorities are investigating the deaths of three people, including two children, found deceased in a home on Muncie’s northeast side. The Star Press reports the bodies — of a 24-year-old man, a 3-year-old boy and a 21-month-old girl — were found Sunday afternoon at a home in the 1700 block of East Yale Avenue. Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene said Muncie firefighters determined there were “high carbon monoxide readings” in the house.