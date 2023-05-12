A Muncie man was arrested Thursday on allegations he fired gunshots — reportedly in the direction of “demons” his girlfriend said were haunting their eastside home — while in the presence of two children. According to the Star Press, 34 year old
Donald Tyler Brown was preliminarily charged with two counts each of criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent, and single counts of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Muncie Man Shooting At ‘Demons’ Faces Charges
