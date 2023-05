City View Homes, a city-led effort to revitalize vacant lots and provide new housing stock, has been making steady progress since it was first announced in 2021. The original project involved building 48 new residences, in a combination of town homes and single-family houses. MuncieJournal.com reports the project was then expanded with City View 2, which would transform 37 lots owned by the Muncie Redevelopment Commission into single family homes.