Noblesville School Shooter Facing New Charges

The teenager arrested and convicted of the 2018 shooting at the Noblesville middle school is facing new charges. The Herald Bulltin reports the now 18-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Madison County Juvenile Court on May 23 for a hearing and could face sexual assault charges. He was just 13 years old when he walked into Noblesville West Middle School armed with two handguns and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, wounding teacher Jason Seaman and classmate Ella Whistler in the May 2018 attack.