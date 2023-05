A guilty verdict for a Muncie woman accused of taking part in the events that led to her former boyfriend’s slaying. The Star Press reports 28 year old Morgan L. Bell was found guilty of aiding, inducing or causing murder, which carries a sentence of up to 65 years in prison, in connection with February 2021 fatal shooting of 33 year old Robert Scott lll near his home in the 2200 block of West Ninth Street.